Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Christchurch

Two people have died following a car crash in Christchurch this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS two cars were involved in a crash this morning on Russley Road in the suburb of Burnside.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45am.

As a result of the crash, two people have died at the scene. Police said they were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident.