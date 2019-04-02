TODAY |

Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died following a car crash in Christchurch this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS two cars were involved in a crash this morning on Russley Road in the suburb of Burnside.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45am.

As a result of the crash, two people have died at the scene. Police said they were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Police advised the southbound lane is open for motorists but the northbound lane is "expected to be closed for several hours".

New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:31
NZ's marine industry losing jobs and millions of dollars due to border exemption rules
2
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
3
Stabbings, assault in Auckland during first Level 1 weekend sees five people hospitalised
4
'Are you on the bench?' - How Bryn Gatland tried to hide Highlanders return from dad Warren
5
Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31

NZ's marine industry losing jobs and millions of dollars due to border exemption rules

Competition to write song in 24 hours launched by Massey University students
00:30

Cheers echo throughout Dunedin stadium as Grant Robertson thanks essential workers for Covid-19 efforts
02:03

Health coaches to help those with mild mental health issues in Northland, Wellington