Two dead following multiple vehicle crash in Christchurch

Two people have died following a car crash in Christchurch this morning.
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
Police told 1 NEWS two cars were involved in a crash this morning on Russley Road in the suburb of Burnside.
The crash happened at approximately 6:45am.
As a result of the crash, two people have died at the scene. Police said they were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident.
Police advised the southbound lane is open for motorists but the northbound lane is "expected to be closed for several hours".