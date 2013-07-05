Two dead, diversions in place after serious car crash north of Christchurch

Two people have died after a two car collision on Main North Road north of Christchurch this afternoon.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokeswoman told 1 News that police were alerted to the incident just north of Belfast at 3:46pm.

They said two people travelling in one of the vehicles have died.

Emergency crews are in attendance and traffic is being diverted south of the crash scene towards the city.

NZTA confirmed SH1 near the intersection of Sandhill road is closed.

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS the crash is "serious" and diversion are expected to be in place for a while.