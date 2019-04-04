Two dead and one seriously injured following three separate crashes involving motorcycles

Two people have died and one person is injured following three separate crashes around the country.

The three crashes all involved motorcycles and happened within an hour of each other. Two were in Taranaki and one was in Otago.

Source: 1 NEWS

One motorcyclist died following a crash involving a car on Hillgrove-Moeraki Road, State Highway One, 20 kilometres north of Palmerston.

Police say they were called to the crash at 10:40am this morning and the rider died at the scene.

Another motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car around 10am on State Highway Three, two kilometres south of Mokau.

One motorcyclist has been transported to Palmerston North Hospital in serious condition after colliding with a car just after 11am on Mako Mako Road, Levin.