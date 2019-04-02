Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Southland, holiday road toll rises to six

Police have confirmed a man and a woman have died following a two-vehicle crash in Southland this afternoon.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the accident on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway near Invercargill at 1:30pm.

The crash has occurred at Oreti River Bridge.

The man involved in the crash died at the scene while the woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition before she died a short time later.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for "some time" while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.