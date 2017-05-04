Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

A man and a woman have died and one person is injured after a serious crash between a campervan and a ute in Bankside, Canterbury today.

The crash happened around 1.30pm at the intersection of SH1 and Breadings Rd, police say.

Police say the two deceased were in the campervan and that the vehicle "for some unknown reason" crossed the centre line, hitting the ute which was travelling in the opposite direction.

There were no other occupants in the campervan. Senior Sgt Pete Stills of Selwyn Police said it was "quite probable" the two dead were foreign nationals and were aged in their 20s or early 30s.