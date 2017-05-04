 

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming the other way

The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

Live stream: Te Karere

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.


 
