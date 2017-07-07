Two dead after single car crash in Manawatu

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Man in hospital after being shot by police in Nelson after making 'multiple threats to harm'
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Presenting a petition with 5000 plus signatures, former state wards demand apology and inquiry.
District Health Board bosses have outlined a health and safety "crisis" in prisons.
Fans came from as far as Christchurch to see the America’s Cup in the flesh.
The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport's presenter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.
"It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice" - Justice Minister.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ