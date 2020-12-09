TODAY |

Two dead after separate crashes on State Highway 1 in Auckland, Waikato

Two people have died in separate crashes on State Highway 1 in Auckland and Waikato today.

Road closed file image. Source: istock.com

The crashes closed State Highway 1 in both directions in the two locations earlier this evening.

On State Highway 1 in Kinleith, south of Tokoroa, a person has died in a two-vehicle crash this evening.

Police said they were told about the incident shortly after 6pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and diversions are in place.

An hour earlier, one person died and another received minor injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Motorists travelling between Warkworth and Puhoi this afternoon were told to take an alternate route. 

The road had since been re-opened.

Police said they were called to the crash about 5pm today. 

