Two dead after separate crashes that happened around the same time this evening

Two people have died on the roads this afternoon in two separate crashes that happened around the same time.

Source: 1 NEWS

One person died in Hornby in Christchurch after a crash between a truck and a cyclist.

The crash on the intersection of Shands Road and Halswell Junction Road was reported to police at about 5.30pm.

The intersection remains closed while emergency services work to clear the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Another person has died after two vehicles crashed this afternoon on State Highway 14 in Northland, southwest of Whangārei.

Police said they were told about the serious crash near Tangiteroria in the Kaipara District shortly before 5.30pm.

Police said the person died at the scene, and another received minor injuries.

Part of State Highway 14 is closed and motorists can expect significant delays in the area.