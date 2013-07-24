Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

Two people have died after a two car crash near Tekapo in Canterbury.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Another person is seriously injured.

The crash happened on State Highway 8, between Hayman Rd and Tekapo Canal Rd, just after 5.15pm today.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who noticed a silver 2017 Toyota Highlander travelling north on State Highway 8 prior to the crash or who witnessed the crash.