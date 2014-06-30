Two dead after two-car crash near Kaeo in Northland

Two people have died and another person is seriously injured following a two car crash just north of Kaeo in the Far North this afternoon.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 10 at about 2.20pm.

Police say four people were trapped - three in one vehicle and one in the other.

They say the injured person is being airlifted to Auckland Hospital.

The road remains blocked in both directions and diversions are in place at SH10 and Matauri Bay Road and at SH10 and Whangaroa Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Late last night, one person died and two others were treated by ambulance paramedics after a single vehicle crash at Hikurangi in Northland.