Two dead after car crash in southeast Auckland

The holiday road toll is now at two after a fatal crash in southeast Auckland earlier tonight. 

Police responded to reports two people had been critically injured in a crash along Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd around 7:30 pm. 

Both occupants of the vehicle have since died.  

This is the second serious crash to happen in the area today, according to Inspector Jason Homan.

"In both crashes, high speed appears to have been a factor" 

"We are pleading with people to slow down, wear your seatbelts and don't drive if you've been drinking or are fatigued." 

A person remains in a critical condition following the earlier crash on Princes St East in Otahuhu this morning. 

