Two critically injured in Auckland car crash

Two people have been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in East Auckland this afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Maraetai, Auckland. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The crash was reported just after 2pm on Maraetai Drive, near Keanes Road, in Maraetai.

Fire crews said the two people were initially trapped in the wreckage of their car. One person has since been freed, and crews are continuing work to free the second person.

Cordons are in place at Maraetai Drive and Maraetai School Road, and at the roundabout at Whitford-Maraetai Road and Beachlands Road.

The road is expected to be closed for most of the afternoon.

Two ambulances, two rapid response units and one helicopter were called to the scene.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

