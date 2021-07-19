Two crew on container ship quarantining in Bluff test positive for Covid-19

"The Mattina is currently in quarantine in a secure area of the port which is inaccessible to any members of the public and fencing will be put up to further restrict access to the ship."



It comes after the Playa Zahara shipping vessel with 16 Covid-positive cases onboard docked in Lyttelton Port yesterday. Thirteen of the Covid-positive crew members have since been transported to a quarantine facility in Christchurch. Five others are remaining aboard to maintain basic functions of the vessel.



A further 16 Covid-positive crew members onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel were also transferred to quarantine facilities in Wellington. Thirteen of the cases tested positive for the more contagious Delta variant.