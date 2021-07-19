Two crew on container ship quarantining in Bluff test positive for Covid-19

Two symptomatic crew members onboard a container ship under quarantine in Bluff have tested positive for Covid-19.
The Marshall Island-flagged vessel Mattina came into port last night and all 21 crew members were tested this morning, the Ministry of Health said today in a statement.
"Rapid tests were ordered for the two symptomatic cases. Health officials report their condition is regarded as improving," the Ministry said.
Test results for the remaining crew are due back later tonight.
The Covid-positive crew members joined the ship in Singapore on July 2 after providing negative pre-departure tests.
They will remain in quarantine onboard the Mattina while health officials in the Southern DHB work with other agencies to determine the next steps for the ship.
"The Mattina is currently in quarantine in a secure area of the port which is inaccessible to any members of the public and fencing will be put up to further restrict access to the ship."
It comes after the Playa Zahara shipping vessel with 16 Covid-positive cases onboard docked in Lyttelton Port yesterday. Thirteen of the Covid-positive crew members have since been transported to a quarantine facility in Christchurch. Five others are remaining aboard to maintain basic functions of the vessel.
A further 16 Covid-positive crew members onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel were also transferred to quarantine facilities in Wellington. Thirteen of the cases tested positive for the more contagious Delta variant.