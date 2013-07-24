Two crashes cause delays on Auckland motorways as commuters leave work for holiday weekend

Motorists are being told to expect delays on Auckland's South Western Motorway at Hillsborough.

A crash was blocking multiple lanes southbound.

A fire communications spokesperson told 1 NEWS that three cars and one truck had collided on the highway.

He said no one had been hurt or injured.



Earlier a crash in which a child was seriously injured today is causing traffic delays in West Auckland.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The Ambulance Service was called to the scene at the intersection of Royal Rd and Moire Rd in Massey just after 3pm.

Auckland Transport says the North Western Motorway is heavily congested from Te Atatu.

They advise motorists to avoid the Royal Rd off-ramp and take an alternative route.

A St John's Ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS the child was transported to Starship Hospital.