Two Covid-positive mariners in vessel off Taranaki coast; three contacts identified

Two Covid-positive mariners are isolating on a vessel off the coast of Taranaki, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Nurse carrying out a Covid test - stock image. Source: istock.com

The pair are part of a group of nine who arrived in Auckland on Monday before being transferred onto a deep sea fishing vessel in New Plymouth.

Three contacts of the cases have been identified including two people who work at the port and the driver who transported the mariners from Auckland to New Plymouth.

They are currently isolating onboard the ship.

The situation is a low risk to public health due to standard infection prevention controls, according to officials.

The group of nine provided negative Covid-19 pre-departure test results before travelling to New Zealand.

However, after these tests they were tested again at Auckland Airport before arriving on the vessel off Taranaki.

The remaining seven mariners tested negative for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health says it's now reviewing the flight and airport movements of the mariners as part of the contact tracing process.

At this stage, there are no associated locations of interest.

