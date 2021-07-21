TODAY |

Two Covid-positive crew on container ship in Bluff taken to Southland Hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Covid-positive crew members who were onboard a container ship in Bluff have been taken to hospital, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are now nine cases among the 21 crew members. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as a further six new cases onboard the Mattina container ship, currently in quarantine in Bluff, have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Today's new virus cases bring the total to nine. There are 21 crew members on the vessel.

Two of today's new cases were transferred to Southland Hospital's emergency department this morning because of their symptoms, Bloomfield said at this afternoon's Covid-19 media conference.

"Of course that is being undertaken using strict infection prevention and control protocols," he said.

The Marshall Island-flagged container ship Mattina in 2016. It no longer has 'Italia' emblazoned on the side. Source: Facebook / Kenya Ports Authority

Authorities are continuing to assess whether the rest of the crew will remain onboard the ship through their quarantine period.

Regular testing of the crew is ongoing.

"We know from fishing boats that we have in port in Lyttelton and Wellington at the moment that we do see additional infections just because of the nature of the vessels and so it may well be that there are further positive cases," Bloomfield said.

Further test results are expected in the coming days.

Genome sequencing on the cases is also under way to determine where the original infection came from.

Southland Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

