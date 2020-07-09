Two of Covid case's colleagues being treated as close contacts

Two of the Auckland Covid case’s work colleagues are being treated as close contacts and are self-isolating, while the man and his partner will be transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

It was announced on Tuesday the 58-year-old Devonport man had contracted the virus, with New Zealand going into a three-day Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm as a result.

Auckland and the Coromandel, where the man had his wife travelled, will remain in Alert Level 4 for at least a week.

The man became symptomatic on Saturday (14 August), and was likely infectious since Thursday (12 August).

Updated: Locations of interest released for latest Covid community case

Last Friday, the man travelled from Devonport to Coromandel with his partner, returning on Sunday.

New Covid case travelled from Auckland to Coromandel

The man is not vaccinated but was actively attempting to book a vaccine. His partner is fully vaccinated and has returned a negative Covid-19 result.