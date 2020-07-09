Two of Covid case's colleagues being treated as close contacts

Two of the Auckland Covid case’s work colleagues are being treated as close contacts and are self-isolating, while the man and his partner will be transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility.
It was announced on Tuesday the 58-year-old Devonport man had contracted the virus, with New Zealand going into a three-day Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm as a result.
Auckland and the Coromandel, where the man had his wife travelled, will remain in Alert Level 4 for at least a week.
The man became symptomatic on Saturday (14 August), and was likely infectious since Thursday (12 August).
Last Friday, the man travelled from Devonport to Coromandel with his partner, returning on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health says there are more than 20 exposure events where the case could have had contact with people.
The man is not vaccinated but was actively attempting to book a vaccine. His partner is fully vaccinated and has returned a negative Covid-19 result.
ESR is currently carrying out urgent genome sequencing for the case, with results expected overnight. This will provide us with more information, however, we are assuming this is the delta variant.