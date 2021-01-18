TODAY |

Two Covid-19 patients in Fiji only transited through Auckland, NZ officials say

Source: 

Two women who flew from Auckland to Fiji and later tested positive for Covid-19 had only transited through New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fiji’s health ministry says two women arrived in Nadi on a Christmas Eve flight from New Zealand. Source: Breakfast

Fiji health authorities said the women, aged 49 and 58, arrived in Fiji on on flight NZ492 on 24 December.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says the two passengers transited through Auckland, after coming from higher risk areas.

It said it was not unexpected to have transiting passengers later testing positive.

Both women were asymptomatic during their entire stay at Fiji's isolation facility in Nadi.

They have since been taken to an isolation ward in Lautoka.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Uncertainty for American Magic as capsize leaves massive hole in America's Cup boat
2
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
3
Multiple Auckland state highways to be closed from tonight
4
Australia investigating Pfizer jab side effects as Norway reports 13 dead after vaccination
5
Team NZ spotted assisting in recovery of American Magic's capsized boat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:30

Top Kiwi tennis players subject to strict quarantine measures amid Australian Open Covid-19 cases

Search and rescue operation underway in Wellington after empty kayak found in water

Daisy the hospital cat returns home nearly one week after going missing

01:52

Explosion in NZ's cat population putting increased strain on animal charities