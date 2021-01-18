Two Covid-19 patients in Fiji only transited through Auckland, NZ officials say

Two women who flew from Auckland to Fiji and later tested positive for Covid-19 had only transited through New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

Fiji health authorities said the women, aged 49 and 58, arrived in Fiji on on flight NZ492 on 24 December.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says the two passengers transited through Auckland, after coming from higher risk areas.

It said it was not unexpected to have transiting passengers later testing positive.

Both women were asymptomatic during their entire stay at Fiji's isolation facility in Nadi.