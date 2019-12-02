Two Covid-19 cases took number of Auckland bus trips while infectious, officials say

Two Covid-19 cases took a number of Auckland bus trips while infectious health officials announced this evening.

Bus in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

An Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation has found that two people later diagnosed with Covid-19 travelled on the same Auckland bus on Wednesday 12 August.

"The people were not travelling together but the cases appear linked, with one person believed to have picked up the virus from the other," ARPHS said in a statement.

"Auckland Transport (AT) has confirmed there were 16 other passengers who travelled the same route, plus the driver.

"Of those people, ARPHS has identified 11 as close contacts. Nine of these people are being contacted by the National Investigation and Tracing Centre with advice on self-isolation and testing."

An ARPHS spokesperson says the remaining two people did not use registered AT HOP cards.

"Because of this, we do not have their contact details. Our advice is that anyone who knows that they took the same bus as the confirmed cases between 10.30am and 1.04pm on Wednesday 12 August should self-isolate, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible."

A further five people who travelled on the bus are not considered at risk as they alighted before the cases boarded.

Bus Journey Details:

Date: Wednesday 12 August

Bus number: 22N

Time: Between 10.30am and 1.04pm

From: The Symonds Street Overbridge (Stop 7162) to Avondale (Stop 8200)

According to ARPHS, the two cases also took other bus trips during their infectious periods.

ARPHS says investigations are continuing and information about the routes, dates and times of these other trips will be shared as it becomes available.