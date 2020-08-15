TODAY |

Two Covid-19 cases who tested positive on arrival in Japan, Belgium from NZ poses ‘low risk’ - Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Source:  1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health is assuring there is low risk to the community after two travellers in Belgium and Japan tested positive on arrival after being in New Zealand and Singapore.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health is undertaking contact tracing of their close contacts. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the first case involves a person who recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before leaving to fly to Japan on August 8. These premises are considered low risk. This person transited through Singapore.

He said 11 of this person’s 13 close contacts have been contacted by health authorities and are self-isolating, with testing underway or completed.

The second case involves a person who travelled to Belgium on August 6.  This person also transited through Singapore.

Dr Bloomfield said this case had one close contact, and is feeling well in self-isolation.

Dr Bloomfield said both were asymptomatic when they were in New Zealand, and tests of their close contacts so far have all come back negative.

“Both cases are considered low-risk and, to date, there is no evidence of any transmission or that they were infectious,” he said.

“We are undertaking some contact tracing and testing of any close contacts.” 

Public Health agency Toi Te Ora said earlier today the person who travelled to Japan had visited tourist attractions in both Rotorua and Taupō:

  • Wairakei Terraces, Taupō, Thursday August 6, between 6pm – 7pm
  • Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, Rotorua, Friday August 7, between 9am – 10.15am

Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet said: "If you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed.

"You should monitor yourself for symptoms of Covid-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
