Two Countdown supermarkets in Auckland close after customers test positive for Covid-19

Two Countdown supermarkets in Auckland have closed this afternoon after they were advised two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 shopped there.

Countdown's General Manager of Health & Safety Kiri Hannifin says the Quay Street and St Lukes supermarkets are "closing for cleaning" after being advised by ADHB two separate positive cases shopped there.

A customer told 1 NEWS this afternoon that shoppers inside the Quay Street supermarket were told over loud speaker to finish their shopping and leave as the store would be closing.

Ms Hannafin says Countdown has been contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service about visits made by "two separate people to two separate Countdown supermarkets in Auckland in the last week, who have now been found to have Covid-19".

"The customers visited our Auckland City store in Quay Street and our St Lukes store in the Westfield St Lukes mall respectively. The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised us that these visits are deemed low risk and casual contact exposures," she said in a statement this afternoon.

"We are now going through our own processes, including closing both stores immediately to deep clean them. We have not been asked to close or clean the stores. This is something we do as an extra precaution.

"We continue to have rigorous cleaning and hygiene practices in place in all of our stores and would reiterate to customers the importance of using the NZ Covid-19 tracker app when visiting a Countdown store," Ms Hannafin says.