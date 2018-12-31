Two Cook Strait ferry crossings cancelled amid wind warning

Two Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled today due to the weather, with MetService issuing a severe wind warning for Wellington.

A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

The 1.30pm Bluebridge ferry sailing from Wellington, and a 2pm Bluebridge sailing from Picton were cancelled.

Bluebridge said passengers should get in touch for a refund or a transfer to the next available sailing.

Interislander ferry sailings were all going ahead as planned.

MetService said south-to-southeast severe gales in Wellington could reach 120km/h in exposed places.

Winds could be expected to ease slowly this evening and overnight over the region.

Niwa recorded winds of up to 140km/h at Baring Head, between Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay, early this morning.

Authorities said the southerly winds were on the cusp of what the city could comfortably handle.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office spokesperson Jeremy Holmes said the windy capital was more accustomed to handling such weather than other places like Tokomaru Bay, where a deluge of rain over the weekend caused extensive flooding.

"Wellington is used to significant winds - other parts of the country do certainly feel the impacts at lower wind levels. So generally 120km/h is when we really start expecting damage, apart from odd branches, so that's what we're expecting through to nine o'clock today."

Holmes said there had been no reports of major damage in the Wellington region so far.

Hutt City Council spokesperson Colin Lunn said there were slips on Coast Road, which heads out to the Remutaka Forest Park, and along Eastbourne's Marine Drive.

Contractors were also clearing out flooded areas, he said.

Fire and Emergency said it had one report of a flying trampoline in Paraparaumu, but no callouts for trees or powerlines downed today.

In Wairarapa, the Waihenga bridge on State Highway 53 was closed because of rising river levels, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.

There was also flooding and debris on roads around South Wairarapa and motorists were warned to check conditions before travelling.

The Remutaka Hill Road remained open, but high-sided vehicles were urged to take care.

Heavy rain was also expected to affect northern Hawke's Bay and southern Gisborne and there could be a period of severe gale southerlies for eastern Bay of Plenty, according to MetService.