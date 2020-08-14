Two confirmed Tokoroa Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland cluster

Two cases of Covid-19 in Tokoroa have been confirmed by the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Waikato DHB, he says, have confirmed the two cases are part of a household that are the contacts of two positive cases from Auckland.

“It’s the same people that have also visited a rest home in Morrinsville on the same trip out of Auckland,” Dr Bloomfield said in the Government's 1pm Covid-19 press conference today.

He says the pair took the trip while they were feeling well and before they were aware of any exposure to the virus.

Other family members of the pair from Tokoroa have tested negative for the virus and they are self-isolating at home.

Waikato DHB’s public health unit is now contact tracing close contacts of the pair.

“Arrangements are being made to establish a bespoke quarantine arrangement for that wider family,” he says.

Dr Bloomfield says so far there is no other evidence of any other cases beside the two positive cases which are linked to the Auckland cluster.

The Minister of Health Chris Hipkins says at this stage there is no need to move the Waikato region up a level as the risk is low to others in the area.

“We got in and we got it early,” he says.

Earlier today, Jenny Shattock, Mayor of South Waikato said in a statement on Facebook this morning she was "aware of a case in Tokoroa linked to Auckland".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Our community is encouraged to follow the Ministry of Health’s hygiene guidelines. Wash hands, keep two metres apart, wear a mask when in public. Stay home if you are sick," Ms Shattock said.

"Tokoroa is a caring community. We stand together and will support each other."

Ms Shattock told Stuff earlier this morning that her council was advised at around 5.30pm last night of a staff member potentially being linked to the Auckland cluster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tokoroa, in Waikato, is currently in Alert Level 2.