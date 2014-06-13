 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Two confirmed cases of measles sparks health warning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two people are now in isolation, one in Auckland and another in Christchurch, after contracting measles overseas. 

Measles

Yesterday health officials issued a measles warning after a 23-year-old Christchurch man contracted the virus in Bali.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says measles is highly infectious.

"The measles virus spreads easily from person to person through the air, via breathing, coughing and sneezing. It starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. This is followed by a rash that spreads over the body," Dr Pink says.

People who aren't fully immunised are being asked to keep a close eye out for measles symptoms and anyone who was in the areas listed above are urged to phone their doctor if they are concerned.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own, aged 52

00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:45
4
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:43
5
Former Hurricanes and Blues back Gopperth was today named English Premiership player of the season.

'He was a greedy 10' - Cory Jane remembers Jimmy Gopperth in his own special way

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley.


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ