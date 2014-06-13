Two confirmed cases of measles sparks health warning

Two people are now in isolation, one in Auckland and another in Christchurch, after contracting measles overseas.

Yesterday health officials issued a measles warning after a 23-year-old Christchurch man contracted the virus in Bali.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says measles is highly infectious.

"The measles virus spreads easily from person to person through the air, via breathing, coughing and sneezing. It starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. This is followed by a rash that spreads over the body," Dr Pink says.