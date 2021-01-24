TODAY |

Two close contacts of Northland woman who contracted Covid-19 test negative for virus

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The first test results of two close contacts of the woman in Northland who contracted Covid-19 have come back negative.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the news in a tweet this morning.

Hipkins confirmed the two close contacts are her husband and hair dresser of the woman.

Speaking on Breakfast today Hipkins said the news is "very encouraging".

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed it was investigating a case involving a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in the Northland community.

The 56-year-old returned two negative tests during her managed isolation stay. Source: 1 NEWS

The 56-year-old woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe.

Health officials said the woman had reported experiencing Covid-19 symptoms following her stay.

The Ministry of Health has released details of her movements from January 14, up until January 22, which include businesses and tourist locations from Helensville to Whangārei.

Jason Smith’s comments come after a woman who has the virus visited businesses in the district. Source: Breakfast

