Two climbers believed to have fallen to their deaths near Mount Taranaki summit

Source:  1 NEWS

Two climbers have died on Taranaki Maunga.

Taranaki Maunga. Source: istock.com

Police said they were called to reports a climber had fallen near the summit at about 10pm yesterday.

A search and rescue operation was commenced, with the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter dispatched last night.

The climbers' bodies were found shortly after midnight.

"Due to the weather and light conditions, the bodies could not be recovered at the time. Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff are currently on the mountain attempting to recover the bodies and conduct a scene examination," police said in a statement today.

Police are yet to identify the climbers.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

New Zealand
Taranaki
Accidents
