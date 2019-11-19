TODAY |

Two Christchurch mosques attack widows to be granted residency in New Zealand

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

Two widows from the Christchurch mosques attack will be granted residency in New Zealand, eight months on.

The husbands of Rina Akhter and Sanjida Neha were among the 51 killed in March, but since then their residency status was uncertain because they were in New Zealand, or coming to the country, through marriage. 

Immigration lawyer Haseeb Ashraf, who represents both women, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the Minister of Immigration has granted a special direction for their grant of residence.

“There is a very standard procedure in applying for residence so they should be able to stay. Apart from that, they were not based in New Zealand at the time of the incident and they arrived in New Zealand afterwards,” said Mr Ashraf.

He said the women would face a very stark future if they had to return to Bangladesh as widows.

“The upshot of all of this is that we have two individuals who will restart their life once again," he said. "As a community, we can see that the community is getting back up on their feet.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Immigration lawyer Haseeb Ashraf shared their story exclusively with TVNZ1’s Breakfast. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
2
Marley the dog pulls off a spectacular water rescue at a Wellington beach
3
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
4
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
5
Over 50 Otago University medical students to be denied graduation after overseas placement rort
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:39

'Tan Man' says he's changed his ways thanks to Fair Go
05:04

Seven Sharp goes undercover to see if Kiwis drive as well as they think they do
03:15

Top tips for parents to get kids through 'Madvember'

03:34

Royal fans have chance to meet Prince Charles, Camilla on Auckland's waterfront