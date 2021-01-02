Two Christchurch hospitals restrict visitors as a result of RSV spike

“We request that only one person at a time comes in to visit, and that no children come in to visit our hospitals. Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds, and should be discussed with the nurse in charge of the area you want to visit," she said.



Skinner said mask-wearing is essential on public transport - including the hospital shuttle - and people have been recommended to wear a mask or other face covering which covers their nose and mouth when visiting the facilities.



The changes will be in place until further notice while the viruses continue to circulate in the community and hospitals are at capacity, she said.



Anyone with planned surgery or an outpatient appointment should still turn up as planned. Anyone with changes to their appointment will be contacted directly.