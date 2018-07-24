Two children taken to hospital after caravan fire in Bay of Plenty

Two children have been taken to hospital after a caravan fire in western Bay of Plenty late last night.

Emergency services were called to Rereatukahia Rd, Tahawai, about 11pm on Monday, where they found a caravan in flames.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS one child appeared to have suffered burns and the other needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The two children were transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.