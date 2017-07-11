 

Two children remain in hospital as investigations continue into fatal bus and car crash in Auckland

The Serious Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into yesterday's fatal crash involving a car and a double-decker bus in Mt Eden, Auckland, yesterday.

Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.
In new information released by police today, they say the 51-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene, while two children who sustained serious injuries in the crash remain at Starship Hospital.

A one-year-old boy remains in a critical condition while a three-year-old girl is now stable.

The crash happened yesterday shortly before 3.30pm at the intersection of Mt Eden Rd and Bellevue Rd.

A witness, Mickey, who called 111, says it was amazing how people who were in the area at the time kicked in to help.

"There was an off duty nurse who had a pair of rubber gloves in her bag so she was able to bring the baby girl out. And there was also an off duty paramedic person as well," Mickey told 1 NEWS.

"So it was amazing how everybody just kicks in just to help and it was like a big team effort, but with a sad outcome too because the guy has passed away.

"So just a shocking thing to be confronted with walking along the road, how your life can just suddenly change just like that."

Significant diversions are in place after the incident in Mount Eden.
He said the bus was "quite full" and he saw the passengers stepping off it.

Police say no one on the bus was injured.

