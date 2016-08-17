Two children hospitalised after 10 people injured in Auckland crash involving truck and van

Two children are in a serious condition after being among 10 hurt in a crash involving a truck and van in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatū this morning.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

Police were called to the crash on Tawa Road at around 8.20am.

The two children were transported to Starship Hospital.

Three people suffered moderate injuries, one was taken to Auckland City Hospital while the other was transported to Waitakere Hospital.

The third was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Five other people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

A section of Tawa Road, near Te Atatū Road, will be closed while the scene is examined by the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Unit.