TODAY |

Two children hospitalised after 10 people injured in Auckland crash involving truck and van

Source:  1 NEWS

Two children are in a serious condition after being among 10 hurt in a crash involving a truck and van in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatū this morning.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com

Police were called to the crash on Tawa Road at around 8.20am.

The two children were transported to Starship Hospital.

Three people suffered moderate injuries, one was taken to Auckland City Hospital while the other was transported to Waitakere Hospital.

The third was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Five other people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

A section of Tawa Road, near Te Atatū Road, will be closed while the scene is examined by the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Unit.

Police advise motorists there may be some delays while travelling through the area this morning.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
2
Judith Collins says she's written to PM requesting emergency legislation to address housing crisis
3
Seriously injured cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Auckland
4
Fair Go: Couple stands their ground after Ford refuses to pay for car’s transmission failure
5
Suspect in deadly Colorado mass shooting identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre

Judith Collins says she's written to PM requesting emergency legislation to address housing crisis

Seriously injured cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in Auckland
06:07

Robertson defends Govt's housing package, saying it creates long-term solutions for supply, demand