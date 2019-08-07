Two charged after loaded semi-automatic gun discovered during Auckland traffic stop

A man and woman are facing court after they were pulled over by police with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, police said officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway on Dominion Road" on Auckland's city fringe shortly before midnight.

The vehicle left the address a short time later and was pulled over by police a short distance away on Newton Road.

Police allege that the vehicle was stolen, with false plates attached to it, and that a loaded sawn-off shot gun was located in the front passenger seat area.

The 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.