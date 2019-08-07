TODAY |

Two charged after loaded semi-automatic gun discovered during Auckland traffic stop

A man and woman are facing court after they were pulled over by police with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun overnight.

In a statement, police said officers spotted a "suspicious vehicle pulling into a driveway on Dominion Road" on Auckland's city fringe shortly before midnight.

The vehicle left the address a short time later and was pulled over by police a short distance away on Newton Road.

Police allege that the vehicle was stolen, with false plates attached to it, and that a loaded sawn-off shot gun was located in the front passenger seat area.

The 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested and charged and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Auckland City West area response manager Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland said the incident highlighted "the very real risk and dangers our staff face each and every day as they try and keep our community safe".

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
