TODAY |

Two charged after breaching lockdown rules, travelling to Wellington from Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A man and woman have been charged with allegedly travelling to Wellington from Auckland, in breach of alert level restrictions.

View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

Police say the 24-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were arrested in the capital on Saturday.

They have been charged with Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), and are likely to appear in court on Monday.

It's the latest case of people flouting the rules.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An alert level decision is due on Monday. Source: 1 NEWS

An Auckland family who drove to a relative’s funeral in Palmerston North on September 10, breaching Alert Level 4 restrictions, were able to get through a police checkpoint without having the correct documentation.

They returned yesterday. 

Read more
Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral

On Friday, two Aucklanders were arrested for allegedly using falsified documents to travel to Taupō.

On Thursday, three people were taken into custody on Tūroa ski field, with one of them from Auckland on a valid Level 4 exemption.

“These guests were supposedly transferring back to work in Christchurch and made an unscheduled and unauthorised stop at Tūroa,” an internal message seen by 1News stated. 

Read more
Three taken into custody on Tūroa ski field over Covid breach

The information came to light after the trio were being investigated for a “serious case of pass fraud”.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Wellington
Travel
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dies after high-speed crash in Auckland
2
Auckland family let through checkpoint without exemption to attend funeral
3
All Blacks beat Argentina, return to top of world rankings
4
Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok
5
Auckland woman denied tangi exemption says current rules don't make sense
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Hospitality businesses consider no-vax, no entry policy

Health Minister signals 90% vaccination rate needed to end Level 4 lockdowns for good

Research finds kava can have adverse effect on drivers
00:43

Over 200 arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest