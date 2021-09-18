Two charged after breaching lockdown rules, travelling to Wellington from Auckland

A man and woman have been charged with allegedly travelling to Wellington from Auckland, in breach of alert level restrictions.

Police say the 24-year-old woman and 41-year-old man were arrested in the capital on Saturday.

They have been charged with Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), and are likely to appear in court on Monday.

It's the latest case of people flouting the rules.

An Auckland family who drove to a relative’s funeral in Palmerston North on September 10, breaching Alert Level 4 restrictions, were able to get through a police checkpoint without having the correct documentation.

They returned yesterday.

On Friday, two Aucklanders were arrested for allegedly using falsified documents to travel to Taupō.

On Thursday, three people were taken into custody on Tūroa ski field, with one of them from Auckland on a valid Level 4 exemption.

“These guests were supposedly transferring back to work in Christchurch and made an unscheduled and unauthorised stop at Tūroa,” an internal message seen by 1News stated.

