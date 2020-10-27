Two cases who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections

The two cases who completed their managed isolation in the same facility at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Doctor wearing on surgical gloves. Source: Associated Press

“While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, test results so far indicate the two people may have contracted Covid-19 towards the end of their stay in managed isolation, after returning two negative tests each during their stay,” said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The Ministry confirmed the Covid-19 infections in a statement tonight where they also released a list of locations of interest in Auckland’s northern suburbs.

Those who were at any of the locations during the applicable time periods are advised to stay at home and get tested immediately if they develop symptoms.

Those with no symptoms should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to understand if and when they need to get tested.

Even if they receive a negative test, they are advised to continue monitoring symptoms for the next 14 days. If they develop any Covid-19 symptoms, the Ministry says they should get re-tested.

They should also practice good hygiene including regular hand washing.