Two cars trapped in flood waters as firefighters kept busy in Auckland

A car had to be pulled out of flood waters in Hunau, while another car also became trapped in flooding in Clevedon, Papakura, as wild weather lashed the Auckland region this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

It is unclear if anyone was in the vehicles at the time. However, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS ambulances did not attend either incident.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they were among about 20 weather-related call-outs this morning in Auckland.

According to MetService, though, a heavy rain watch has lifted for Auckland north of Orewa, including Great Barrier Island, and eastern areas from Waiheke Island to the Hunua ranges.

A large slip at Hunua Gorge has closed off the road. Source: Angeline White/Supplied

"Auckland got a well-needed dose of the wet stuff but parts of Coromandel got a little too much with some surface flooding and slips. Heavy rain continues southward into BOP and Gisborne regions," the weather agency tweeted this morning.

"Between 2am to 6am Auckland Airport recorded 47mm of rain. The rain has moved south of the city now, but is still affecting parts of South Auckland."