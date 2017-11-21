Two car crash leaves one person dead, two others seriously injured in Hauraki District

Source:
A person has died in a two car crash on State Highway Two in the Hauraki District last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal crash around 9pm.
A police spokesperson said one person died at the scene and another was flown to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.
A third person was also taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed with diversions in place last night.
