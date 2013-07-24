Two buses carrying 140 students crash on Auckland motorway

Source:
A nose-to-tail crash between two buses carrying more than 100 students on Auckland's northwestern motorway halted traffic this evening.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
St John Ambulance and police attended the incident near the Great North Road on-ramp around 4.30pm.
A police spokesperson said 140 students were on the buses.
"A teacher and student were to taken to hospital as a precaution," he said.
Six other students were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Although the crash was clear of lanes, NZTA tweeted about delays due to rubbernecking.
It's understood the scene is now clear.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news