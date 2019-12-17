Two brand new ambulances gifted to St John in wake of Christchurch terrorist attack

Two brand new ambulances have been gifted to St John in Canterbury, in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The charitable donation comes from a Chinese community group, who wanted to honour the first responders.

The Chao Shan General Association - who represent the minority Teochew people - gifted a one-off donation of $2 million to the Christchurch Foundation.

"Good equipment will be important for their work, and that's something we should do to help," Vice Chairman of the Chow Shan General Association Zin Chen told 1 NEWS.

The ambulances will help to improve the patient experience with a modern hydraulic stretcher system.

St John South Island General Manager Craig Stockdale is delighted with the donation.

"We have had money, gifts for the staff and for the organisation as a whole, and this is another example of the generosity that is part of the fabric of New Zealand," he said.