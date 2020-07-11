Two bodies recovered from car that plunged into Rotorua lake

Two bodies has now been recovered from a car that plunged into a lake near Rotorua yesterday, according to an eyewitness.

Lake Rotoma, New Zealand Source: istock.com

Police have still not revealed how many were in the car when it sank beneath the water, or made any official statement about their condition.

The car has been winched to the surface of the lake, after being submerged in water for almost 24 hours.

A Sunlive photographer at the scene this morning said he had now seen two bodies recovered, and a hearse waiting nearby.

The car crashed off State Highway 30 into Lake Rotomā - 38 kilometres east of Rotorua - at 12.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services unsuccessfully tried to lift it from the water, before it was recovered with the help of the police dive team.

The lake has a maximum depth of 73 metres at the southern end, where the highway skirts it.