Two bodies found on Taupō lakefront

Source:  1 NEWS

Two bodies have been found lakeside in Taupō this morning, police have confirmed.

A member of the public found the bodies on Friday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley told 1 NEWS police were notified at about 7am that a member of the public had found two bodies near Mere Road, Lake Taupō.

"At this stage, police are working to establish the identities of the bodies, and a post mortem examination will be conducted," Yardley said.

A scene guard will remain in place today while are police making inquiries into what happened.

Two bodies were found by Lake Taupō on October 16. Source: 1 NEWS

