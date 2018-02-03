 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Two bodies found in West Auckland river near where three were swept away

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS


Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were earlier reported missing after being swept away in water near Cascades Falls.

An evacuee says the rescuers "were very efficient in getting us out on time".
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they understand there was a group of five people who were trying to cross the river when they got into trouble.

One person has been rescued and has been transported to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.

The other man who had earlier made it to safety was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fifth person involved was uninjured.

Police say they are working to establish if the bodies located are part of this group.

About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.
Source: 1 NEWS

A police statement says at this stage this is all of the information available as reception in the area where officers are working in is limited.

Earlier this evening police said say they received a report at 5.15pm that a group had got into trouble while crossing the Cascades Falls and had been swept away.

A search was mounted including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Several houses have been evacuated the West Auckland community after heavy rain.
Source: Snapchat

A man known only as Josh from the Waitakere Golf Club told 1 NEWS that a man was brought to him in a hypothermic condition.

He had been trapped in a nearby river with several others.

"He was pretty hypothermic and roughed up," Josh said.

Before calling 111, Josh said he was told by the man that there were four others who were swept away.

Evacuees return home after flash flood

Meanwhile, about 60 people evacuated have been allowed to return home tonight after flooding receded.

Police and Fire evacuated people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding and they were taken to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

A fire officer at the scene told 1 NEWS the river rose by up to about two metres above it's normal level in a heavy downpour mid-afternoon, putting the road under about half a metre of water, and forcing the evacuations.

Also, a number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon and banded together to get out safely, police said.

They have since found a safe route back out of the bush and are currently walking out towards Glenesk Road.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
An evacuee says the rescuers "were very efficient in getting us out on time".

Two bodies found in West Auckland river near where three were swept away

2
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

LIVE: Australia on top over Black Caps as Blundell is dismissed, NZ on the ropes in T20 tri-series opener

3

Possible thunderstorms to hit during Foo Fighters concert

02:19
4
The actress was found drowned after going missing from a yacht off the California coast in 1981.

Watch: Robert Wagner 'a person of interest' in wife Natalie Wood's death

02:00
5
There was anger from the more than 100 who spent a night trapped in cars between Fox Glacier and Franz Josef.

NZ Transport Agency may look into closing roads earlier after tourists' anger

02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 