Two bodies found in West Auckland river near where three were swept away



Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were earlier reported missing after being swept away in water near Cascades Falls.

Police say they understand there was a group of five people who were trying to cross the river when they got into trouble.

One person has been rescued and has been transported to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.

The other man who had earlier made it to safety was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The fifth person involved was uninjured.

Police say they are working to establish if the bodies located are part of this group.

A police statement says at this stage this is all of the information available as reception in the area where officers are working in is limited.

Earlier this evening police said say they received a report at 5.15pm that a group had got into trouble while crossing the Cascades Falls and had been swept away.

A search was mounted including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

A man known only as Josh from the Waitakere Golf Club told 1 NEWS that a man was brought to him in a hypothermic condition.

He had been trapped in a nearby river with several others.

"He was pretty hypothermic and roughed up," Josh said.

Before calling 111, Josh said he was told by the man that there were four others who were swept away.

Evacuees return home after flash flood

Meanwhile, about 60 people evacuated have been allowed to return home tonight after flooding receded.

Police and Fire evacuated people from homes in Piha around Glenesk, Seaview and Beach Valley Roads due to flooding and they were taken to the nearby surf club or campground as a precaution.

A fire officer at the scene told 1 NEWS the river rose by up to about two metres above it's normal level in a heavy downpour mid-afternoon, putting the road under about half a metre of water, and forcing the evacuations.

Also, a number of people who were walking in the bush on a track off Piha Road called police at 5.15pm concerned they were trapped by rising river levels.

The group of approximately 20 people included people from various groups who had been walking in the bush through the afternoon and banded together to get out safely, police said.