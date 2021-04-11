Two bakeries, phone repair shop added to locations of interest for Covid-positive Auckland border worker

Two bakeries, a dairy and a phone repair store have been identified as locations of interest in Auckland after a worker visited the store before testing positive for Covid-19 this week.

The case, announced on Thursday, is a 24-year-old security guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who had not been vaccinated.

The first location of interest, announced this afternoon, is the Bikanervala bakery in Mt Roskill, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon in a press release.

According to the Ministry of Health, the worker visited the store on April 7 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Three new locations of interest were announced by the Health Ministry this evening.



The locations include Terminus Dairy on 1484 Dominion Road, in Mount Roskill. The worker visited the location on March 31, April 1, April 6 and April 7 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm each day.



He also made a stop at phone repair store White Swan Mobile on 151 White Swan Road, in Mt Roskill, on March 29 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.



The worker also visited bakery Bake and Beans at 1484 Dominion Road, Mt Roskill, on April 1, April 2 and April 6 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm each day.



Anyone who visited the store during the stated dates and times have been named as casual contacts and should monitor their symptoms for 14 days from exposure.



Anyone affected who becomes unwell or develops any Covid-19 symptoms have been advised to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until they receive a negative test result.

Bikanervala bakery's manager, Vatsal Desai, told 1 NEWS earlier today he was informed by the Health Ministry that the store was a location of interest at around 11am or 12pm today.



"There is very low risk so there is no any problem at all," he said.



Desai said he was told by the Ministry of Health that staff should be tested if they experience any smptoms, but "there is not any problem".



"My staff is all good, all healthy, so right now we are okay."

Thirteen of the 15 close contacts of the border worker have returned negative test results. One close contact has tonight tested positive for coronavirus.