The two Auckland suburbs where prices have increased most in the past year revealed

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand says two of Auckland's suburbs have grown in price much more quickly than the rest over the past year.

Mt Eden, Auckland Source: 1 NEWS

According to their figures, Grafton and Mount Eden were far ahead of the rest, with the median property price increasing by 39.8 per cent and 36.7 per cent, respectively.

The next closest on the list was Northcote Point, with an increase of 19.2 per cent.

From there, the suburbs in order are Westmere, Epsom, Albany, Mellons Bay, Point Chevalier, Campbells Bay and Freemans Bay.

REINZ Chief Executive Bindi Norwell said the suburbs which increased the most all have common factors.

"They are all close to the CBD, have good motorway access and public transport links, they have a number of entertainment or dining options available to them and they also have access to green spaces," Ms Norwell said.

"We hear from agents that proximity to the CBD is becoming increasingly important as people want to spend less time sitting in their car driving to work – this view is even more prevalent now that the Fuel Tax has been implemented.

"What is interesting though is that apartments are proving more popular than ever in these established areas, with people prepared to sacrifice space for the gains made in travel time.

"However, what makes Grafton and Mt Eden clearly stand out from the other ‘top 10’ fastest rising suburbs in Auckland is the school zones they offer. Both Grafton and Mt Eden fall into Auckland’s very popular Grammar Zone."