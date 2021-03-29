Two Auckland polytechs see biggest jump in domestic enrolments in years

The national polytechnic, Te Pūkenga, says domestic enrolments at its 16 polytechnics have jumped 20 per cent.

A sign bearing the Unitec logo. Source: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly

By John Gerritsen for rnz.co.nz

Meanwhile, universities' domestic student numbers are up nine per cent on the same time last year, a figure equivalent to about 9000 full-time students.

The increases mean some institutions will exceed the Government funding they agreed with the Tertiary Education Commission and will have to ask for more money.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ the Government was pleased with the growth and was confident it could cope with it.

He said the Government last year budgeted $334 million over four years for enrolment increases across the entire sector and $141m for general tertiary education cost increases.

However, Hipkins also indicated the Government might not subsidise all enrolment increases.

"Funding is not unlimited but the TEC has told tertiary providers that it does have funding available for increased enrolments in priority areas," he said.

Te Pūkenga would not provide details about its enrolments, referring RNZ to individual institutions.

Two of the largest, Unitec and Manukau Institute of Technology in Auckland, would not provide total enrolment figures, but said new enrolments were a lot higher than last year.

The institutes' deputy chief executive, Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga, said the number of new domestic students was up 38 per cent at Manukau and 22 per cent at Unitec compared to the same time last year.

"Certainly it's the biggest growth in domestic numbers, probably for over seven, eight years, so it's significant growth," he said.

The director of Universities New Zealand, Chris Whelan, said domestic enrolments at the eight universities were up nine per cent, which is equivalent to about 9000 fulltime students.

However, he said the universities had also lost about 14,000 foreign students, so the net result was that they were worse off by 5000 students.

"The net effect is a loss of about $150 million for the sector, or $150 million the sector is going to have to find through other efficiencies," he said.

Whelan said the universities' domestic growth was within the Government's budget so he was confident it would be funded.

"The Tertiary Education Commission has been funded last year for up to a 10 per cent increase so the Government made a good call last year. They looked at previous recessions or downturns, they estimated there would probably be about a 10 per cent increase this year so the nine per cent for the university sector has come in almost exactly right," he said.

Some increases in private sector also

Source: 1 NEWS

The picture in the private sector was more mixed.

The director of Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand, Wayne Dyer, said less than half the organisation's members were expecting more New Zealand students this year.

"Round about 45 per cent expect numbers to stay the same and about 40 per cent expect them to increase," he said.

Dyer said those who were expecting an increase were forecasting a median increase of about 20 per cent.

He said about 15 per cent of private providers were expecting their domestic enrolments would fall.