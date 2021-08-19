Two Auckland high schools confirm Covid-19 cases

Two separate Auckland high schools have reported Covid-19 cases on Thursday night.

It was confirmed that a student at Lynfield College had contracted the virus, with all staff and students at the school considered close contacts.

Earlier, a student at Northcote College has been confirmed as having Covid-19.

Both students attended their respective schools on Monday and Tuesday while infectious.

Students and staff from both schools must now isolate for 14 days.

The positive results at Northcote and Lynfield mean four education facilities have reported a case amongst its students and staff after a teacher from Avondale College and an AUT student both tested positive on Wednesday.

Parents and students at Northcote College are not surprised that a Covid case has been identified at the school on Auckland’s North Shore.

The parent of a year 11 student who didn’t want to be identified, told 1 NEWS “I haven’t left the house because I didn’t want to be the one who brought the Weet-Bix box home with Covid on it.”

She’s relieved that both her and her 16-year-old son had their first vaccination two weeks ago because she is immuno-compromised.

“My teen and all his mates hang out at the mall. It’s become a hot spot which is really concerning.”

But ultimately she’s not surprised.

“I’m not shocked because it was all feeling very close to home this week.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the parent of a 13-year-old student at the school.

“I was saying it was only a matter of time. It felt like the situation was closing in on us with all these locations in our community being listed all around us.”

Staff at Northcote College are currently in meetings and unavailable to respond to questions from 1 NEWS.

The case adds to a growing list of populous locations of interest tied to the Auckland Delta outbreak which also has supermarkets, shopping malls and a church.

