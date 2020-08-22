Two Auckland Countdown stores close for cleaning after shopper tests positive for Covid-19

Two Auckland Countdown stores have closed for cleaning after a shopper who visited them tested positive for Covid-19.

Countdown Te Atatu South. Source: Google Maps

Countdown's GM of Health & Safety Kiri Hannifin told 1 NEWS the details of the closures.

"We have been contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service this afternoon about visits by a person to two of our Countdown supermarkets in Auckland in the last week, who has unfortunately now been found to have Covid-19.

• Countdown Te Atatu South on 12 August between 3pm and 4pm.

• Countdown LynnMall on 16 August between 4pm and 5pm, and on 17 August between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

"The Ministry of Health has advised us that these visits are deemed low risk and casual contact exposures. We are now going through our own processes, including closing both stores to deep clean them as an extra precaution.

"We have rigorous cleaning and hygiene practices in place in all of our stores, as well as strong physical distancing measures since the change of alert levels on Wednesday, 12 August," Ms Hannifin said.

She also used the incidents to reiterate to customers the importance of using the NZ COVID tracker app when visiting a Countdown store.