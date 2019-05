Police say two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in South Auckland last week.

A 21-year-old has been charged with murder and another 21-year-old was charged with a firearms offence.

Faaifo 'Joe' Siaosi, 23, was found on Piako St, Ōtara with gunshot wounds, and died at the scene.

The man charged with murder is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow, while the other accused has already appeared.