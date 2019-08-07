TODAY |

Two arrests after alleged breaches of Auckland's Alert Level 3 restrictions

Source: 

Police have arrested and charged two men with breaching Auckland's Level 3 restrictions and another five people have been warned for breaches.

Source: 1 NEWS

As of yesterday afternoon, police indicated 105,963 vehicles had been processed through the 13 checkpoints operating in the Auckland region, with a total of 5622 being turned around.

A 32-year-old man and a 58-year-old man face charges which include obstructing or hindering a Medical Officer of Health or a person assisting them.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have ignored an order to turn around on 16 August and to have proceeded to visit his partner in Waikato.

The 58-year-old man allegedly tried to evade police by driving down a truck bypass lane at the Bombay checkpoint on State Highway 1 on 17 August.

Both men are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said police were urging people to play it safe and stay local this weekend.

He said since Auckland went back into Alert Level 3 restrictions, police have been conducting hundreds of reassurance patrols across essential services including at supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites.

By rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chocolate 'snow' dusts Swiss town after Lindt factory malfunctions
2
Cabinet set to review Alert Levels tomorrow - what they'll be looking at
3
Donald Trump takes aim at New Zealand's Covid-19 response, again
4
What it would take for Government to drop Alert Levels in tomorrow's review
5
Oranga Tamariki not solely to blame for child uplift, says Māori advocate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06

Debate over face masks continues amid calls for mandatory requirement at workplaces above Alert Level 2
01:53

Masked PM praises ESR team for ‘critical’ work in mapping Covid-19 cases

Man accused of breaking into managed isolation facility, stealing government laptop

00:37

Westfield St Lukes employee 'worked for a number of days' while infectious with Covid-19, ADHB reveals