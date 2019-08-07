Two arrests after alleged breaches of Auckland's Alert Level 3 restrictions

Police have arrested and charged two men with breaching Auckland's Level 3 restrictions and another five people have been warned for breaches.
As of yesterday afternoon, police indicated 105,963 vehicles had been processed through the 13 checkpoints operating in the Auckland region, with a total of 5622 being turned around.
A 32-year-old man and a 58-year-old man face charges which include obstructing or hindering a Medical Officer of Health or a person assisting them.
The 32-year-old is alleged to have ignored an order to turn around on 16 August and to have proceeded to visit his partner in Waikato.
The 58-year-old man allegedly tried to evade police by driving down a truck bypass lane at the Bombay checkpoint on State Highway 1 on 17 August.
Both men are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court.
In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said police were urging people to play it safe and stay local this weekend.
He said since Auckland went back into Alert Level 3 restrictions, police have been conducting hundreds of reassurance patrols across essential services including at supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites.
By rnz.co.nz