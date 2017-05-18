Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Two people have been arrested over the brutal aggravated robbery of a superette in Mangere, South Auckland on Tuesday night.

Police say two males, aged 17 and 20, were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. They will appear at Manukau District Court this morning.

The search continues for two others wanted over the incident, who were caught on CCTV video storming into the dairy wearing masks.

During the robbery, a large knife was held to the throat of the shopkeeper of the Kingsford Superette on Raglan Street at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The male victim suffered facial and head injuries as well as bruising to his body. He is recovering with family and is being supported by police.